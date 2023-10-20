‘And then he informed me…’: Who told Emily Blunt that she had a resting b*tch face? Actress REVEALED

Emily Blunt, the diverse actress, is one of Hollywood's favorite actresses today. She rose to the ladder of fame and name after her critically acclaimed part in The Devil Wears Prada. But besides her role in the highly praised film, Blunt made her solid spot in the industry by playing a number of dynamic and powerful roles and proving her distinct acting capabilities.

One of the movies that Blunt is known for is A Quiet Place, in which she worked with her husband, John Krasinski, whom she married in 2010. While speaking of her film A Quiet Place in a 2018 interview with Seth Meyers, Emily Blunt revealed who once told her she had a resting b*tch face.

ALSO READ: ‘Both of us have been blacklisted from the White House': When John Krasinski revealed Emily Blunt and his HILARIOUS reaction to meeting Barack Obama

Emily Blunt once revealed who told her she had a resting b*tch face

In a 2018 interview with Seth Meyers on his show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily Blunt discussed all things A Quiet Place. While discussing whether Blunt would give John Krasinski ideas for the film, Blunt revealed who told her she had a resting bitch face.

The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed who told her and said, “I mean, I thought I was. And then he (John Krasinski) informed me that I had, like, a resting b*tch face. I wasn't aware that was a thing."

She then said she had also heard this from other people and said, “I understand there's a hashtag or something. But yeah, I had heard it from a couple of directors that I'm very impassive when you're pitching me an idea. And his impersonation of me is when he's enthusiastically pitching me an idea, that I just go like this."

Emily Blunt then discussed how she decided to do A Quiet Place

In the same interview with Seth Meyers, Emily Blunt discussed how her husband, John Krasinski, wrote, directed, and acted in the film A Quiet Place. She also shared how she decided she wanted to be a part of the film.

When Seth Meyers asked her how she got Krasinski to make her a part of this film, the actress replied, “You know, we've always sort of been protective of each other's projects. And in this case, he got sent the script, and I had just had our second child, like, literally, and I was about to do Mary Poppins, so I wasn't in the sort of headspace of, like, a horrific horror movie. But then he wrote it, and then I read it, and I just loved it."

Blunt then revealed what she thought of the movie. The actress said the movie had a concept that was ambitious and unique. Blunt said the whole idea was bigger than them being in the film as a married couple.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was recently seen in Pain Hustlers, starring Chris Evans, which was released today, October 20, 2023, and before that, she was in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer, which was released in July of this year.

ALSO READ: ‘You kind of adapt to a…’: When Emily Blunt revealed her kids were a ‘saving grace’ during uncertain times in quarantine