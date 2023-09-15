'And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.': When Jennifer Aniston joked about her divorce from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s picture-perfect couple. The couple was legendary and had amazing on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Fans adored the two together, and when they got married, it was the most luxurious, grand, and dream-come true wedding. However, their happily ever after was short-lived, as the couple got divorced in 2005. Despite the fact that it's been more than a decade and a second divorce for both the Friends star and the Troy actor, people frequently wonder if they'll ever get back together. Well, that might not be a possibility, but Aniston did clear some air and reveal how she dealt with her divorce in a 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'

Jennifer Aniston reveals how she dealt with her divorce from Brad Pitt

In 2022, Jennifer Aniston made an appearance on The Ellen Show for its last episode. Where she revealed how she dealt with her split from Brad Pitt. As Ellen DeGeneres, the host of the show, was recalling Aniston’s first ever appearance on the show, she asked the actress how she dealt with her hit sitcom Friends ending.

To which Aniston replied, "Well, you know, I got a divorce and went to therapy, and then, oh! I made a movie called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was just like, You know what guys, let’s just put this and let’s make this a completely new chapter, just everything, and then start new. Yeah, and I mean, it worked out. It worked out great."

Despite going through one of Hollywood's most public divorces, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still buddies after 15 years. They divorced in 2005 and went on to marry other people: Pitt married Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, and Aniston married actor Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were first introduced by their managers in 1994. It was in 1998 that Aniston and Pitt started dating and went on their first date together. And in the following year, the couple decided to make their relationship official and made their first red carpet debut. In late 1999, the marvelous couple announced their engagement.

In July 2000, the beautiful couple got married in an extremely stunning setting with a huge guest list as they promised to be with one another forever. However, that promise was short-lived, as just after 5 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2005. Despite all this, the two have managed to remain friends.

ALSO READ: The Morning Show 3: Episode schedule of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer drama television series