'And yeah, was I annoyed...': When Emilia Clarke voiced her thoughts on the Game of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke, widely known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the monumental series Game of Thrones, voiced her dissatisfaction with the show's concluding season, just like many others. The season received several wins and nominations from prominent award stages such as Emmys but one could hardly ignore the fact that the series ended pretty haphazardly, making Daenerys Targaryen the show’s last villain. Clarke, though publicly expressed her concerns with the show’s end.

Emilia Clarke on the ending of Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, in her past interview with The Sunday Times , expressed her initial feelings about the conclusion of the series, adding that she wanted to consider the viewer's perspective while concluding the series. She shared, "I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it's just impolite, isn't it?"

Clarke, too, stated reasons for the success of the series, crediting its spectacular set pieces, sensational nature of the show, and long air-time, possibly building audience’s interest.

Emilia Clarke on the unjustified death of Daenerys Targaryen

Clarke delved into her character's transformation from a heroic figure to a controversial and somewhat villainous character in the concluding season. She revealed her empathy for Daenerys, underlining the fact that Jon Snow simply went away with it. She stated, “Yeah, I felt for her. I felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally."

This marks the first time Emilia Clarke has openly expressed her disapproval of the show's finale. As Game of Thrones remains a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike, Clarke's candid remarks add a new dimension to the conversation, making her support for the Mother of Dragons crystal-clear.

