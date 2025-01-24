Andie MacDowell Opens Up About Piriformis Syndrome Diagnosis and Embracing a New Life

Andie MacDowell, known for her role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, recently shared details about her health struggles, particularly with piriformis syndrome.

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to open up about the muscle condition that affects the sciatic nerve, causing pain and inflammation.

Piriformis syndrome occurs when the piriformis muscle, located in the buttocks, compresses the sciatic nerve. This compression leads to pain, often shooting down the leg, as MacDowell shared during her interview. "I thought I was gonna have to have a hip replacement," she recalled, describing the severity of her condition.

MacDowell's pain worsened after she began riding her indoor bike excessively. "It's not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip," she said.

The intense exercise routine left her feeling like her body was "literally falling apart." Thankfully, surgery was not needed, and with the right treatment, Andie MacDowell is managing her condition without further complications.

The Maid star now follows a strict daily routine to prevent flare-ups. She focuses on exercises for her hips and bottom to keep the pain at bay.

"It’s a miracle," she shared, relieved that her body felt better. MacDowell also stated that despite aging, her knees are doing fine, saying, "My knees are good except for aging. They've aged."

In addition to managing her health, MacDowell has embraced a quieter lifestyle. After her children left home, she felt a significant void in her life. She shared that once her kids left, she felt a huge void in her life because they were so important to her.

However, since relocating to South Carolina, MacDowell says she has found a new sense of happiness. She shared that she is happier now than she has been in a long time. She added that she is having the time of her life now.

