Andie McDowell Admits To Being ‘Happier Now Than’ She Had Been In Long Period; Know Why

It appeared that Andie McDowell is not afraid to express how content she is with her current life, reportedly being an empty nester. The veteran actress revealed about the same when she made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the January 24 Friday episodes’ preview of the aforementioned show, McDowell shared about how she is dealing now as her three children have left home.

She told the Wedding Singer actress, “I’m happier now than I have been in a long time.” She shared about moving to South Carolina and that she takes “good care” of herself, which “took forever.”

The Groundhog Day actress shared that when her children left, she recalled feeling this big “void” in herself as they were very “important” to her. The veteran star and her ex-spouse Paul Qualley birthed three kids—Margaret, Rainey, and Justin.

McDowell revealed that Margaret had a big hand in this. The mother of three told Barrymore that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star sort of told her that she was supposed to be having the time of her life but she wasn't.

McDowell admitted, “But now I am. I’m having the time of my life now. It’s really good.” Although she got support from Margaret, the Green Card star revealed that the process was difficult.

The host of the talks asked McDowell if she would assist her in walking through that in some years. To which the Red Right-Hand actress shared that she would tell Barrymore “what not to do.”

McDowells continued, “Come to me, because I have all the information on how not to waste your time. How to get on with it and have a good time. I’ll tell you.”

