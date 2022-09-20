Andor EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Soller and Denise Gough discuss being a part of the 'cool' Star Wars show

Star Wars' already massive franchise has been expanding even more through spin-offs and original shows based on the popular characters from the universe. After The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more, Andor is the latest offering from the Star Wars franchise that will take us through the story of Rebel spy Cassian Andor who was previously introduced in Rogue One. Ahead of the prequel's release, Pinkvilla got a chance to exclusively chat with the show's stars Kyle Soller and Denise Gough who will be seen in key roles. Considering both the actors come from varied acting backgrounds consisting of independent cinema and theatre as well, when asked about what it was like to join a massive franchise like the Star Wars universe and to have the responsibility to hold on to spoilers, both agreed that it was "beautiful" and "intense."

Speaking about shooting for Andor amid the pandemic, Soller said, "When we filmed it, it was almost two years ago and it was right in the middle of the pandemic so it was quite a small and intimate thing. The world had changed so much that it started to feel wonderful to be doing a job and then, you kind of forget that it was Star Wars." Adding on how the feeling has changed now that the show is up for release, Kyle maintained that it has been "overwhelming", seeing the amount of buzz the show has generated. Denise Gough who was seen in films such as Monday alongside Sebastian Stan also opened up on the excitement she felt about being a part of the Star Wars universe and revealed her reaction after seeing her character's poster and said, "I was a mess." She further continued, "Sending it to my nephews going, 'look at this.'" Gough also admitted that it was exciting to be not only on the posters but to actually be a part of a "cool" Star Wars show.