Andor Review: Diego Luna's Star Wars show brings the franchise back to its gloriously edgy side

Note: The reviewer was given access to 1-4 episodes of Andor.

When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in 2016, it felt like a step in the right direction for the Star Wars franchise as it seemed to step out of the world of Jedis and Sith lords and instead it put the spotlight on resistance fighters and their story. It's in Rogue One that we first meet Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and if you have watched the 2016 film, you very well know his fate. While the film may have given you little hope of ever seeing Andor again, the beauty of franchises expanding their universe into streaming shows is that in rare chances, we get to see the backstories of characters like Cassian with shows like Andor.

Andor is the latest offering from the Star Wars franchise after it has dropped shows such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi which have each had their own moments to shine. Although in the case of Andor, it's clear from quite the beginning that this show is no fan service. It takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and is a slow burn that beautifully unwraps itself over each episode. Cassian feels like the perfect character for the show to explore its sci-fi noir tone and creator Tony Gilroy surely brings the best out of it.

In Andor, we meet Cassian (Diego Luna) looking for his long-lost sister in an alien brothel. Whilst living in a mining town along with his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). The beginning of the show seems mellow until you realise how one action of Cassian is about to change his life forever and forms the setup for the rest of the series. Blinded by his mission to find his sister, Cassian is yet to become a man who fully realises the consequences of his actions and there's a larger backstory to why he does things the way he does that Gilroy does dig into with the flashbacks to his childhood. In the meantime, as Cassian finds himself on the radar of Empire cops, its Maarva, his droid B2EMO, and longtime flame Bix (Adria Arjona) who put themselves in danger time and again to save him.

Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is the Empire cop who is tasked with the job of capturing Andor. He seems like the perfect man for the job given how he's slimy and a strict persona who values order above all. He's the complete opposite of what Andor is, the hustler whose morally grey areas make him human whereas it's Karn's strange sense of obsession with duty that makes him a uniformed robot. Add to this mix, a mysterious Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) whom we get to know more about by the third episode and you will realise that Andor is a show like no other in the Star Wars universe. The ideas of righteousness and moralities meet harsh realities and political motives in the most fascinating manner in this show and hence it's this tonality of Andor that makes it a worthy watch.

One thing about Andor that you must know from the get-go is that this isn't a show that you want to binge on. It's not a show that will appeal to viewers with lower attention spans. The slow burn here needs you to devour each moment with a keen sense of eye and hence if you're looking for a typical Stars Wars-style action-packed ride or baby Yoda cuteness, there's none of it here. This is a story about blue-collar survival story that is dark and straightforward. It's not about larger-than-life characters but about small industrial towns and their inhabitants who have to work daily to make ends meet and stay out of trouble with the Empire cops. While the first two episodes of the show take off slowly to establish Cassian's situation and his background, the third episode turns up its action mode with a particularly standout chase scene.

Also appealing to the eyes is Luke Hull’s production design that brings alive the industrial towns that look authentic enough and feel less set-like versions of something you would imagine. To add to it, the show also gets a brilliant score from Nicholas Brittell. In terms of the performances, Diego Luna's return as the charismatic Cassian is simply top-end given how convincingly he plays the character. The series boasts of measured performances from everyone in the cast including the ever-amazing Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona and of course, Stellan Skarsgård.

The first four episodes of Andor assure that the show is nothing like any other Star Wars show and its adult-centric approach is what probably makes it the most delectable. Tony Gilroy brilliantly adds socio-political themes to a show that talks about everyday heroes and villains rather than those with titles and heavy-weight costumes. Andor will definitely appeal to those who have been looking forward to see something more raw and realistic from a franchise like Star Wars.