Andor Season 2 First Look: Diego Luna Returns to Confirm Release Date For Highly Anticipated Sequel
Disney+ has released the first trailer for Andor Season 2, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the final chapter of Cassian Andor’s journey. Here's everything you need to know.
Disney+ has unveiled the teaser trailer for the second and final season of Andor, the acclaimed Star Wars series. This season will conclude Cassian Andor's story, leading directly into the events of the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
The 12-episode season is set to premiere on April 22, 2025, with episodes released in four chapters of three episodes each.
The teaser offers fresh footage and confirms the return of key characters. Ben Mendelsohn reprises his role as Director Orson Krennic, and Alan Tudyk returns as the droid K-2SO.
The series continues to delve into the Rebel Alliance's struggle against the Empire, with Cassian Andor becoming a pivotal figure in the rebellion.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Tony Gilroy shared his excitement about the expansive narrative. "One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet—ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries," Gilroy said.
"They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences." He added, "Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in season two."
According to the official description, season two will depict characters and their relationships intensifying as war looms and Cassian becomes integral to the Rebel Alliance.
The season's structure comprises 12 episodes divided into four chapters, each containing three episodes. The first chapter will debut on April 22, with subsequent chapters released weekly.
Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, joined by Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, and Elizabeth Dulau. Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker also reprise their Rogue One roles.
