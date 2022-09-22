Andor Twitter Review: Fans say the series is the 'perfect' Star Wars spin-off

With Star Wars reviving its iconic characters to take a deep dive into their past, fans have been all over the place. Some love the fact that the franchise is expanding into the streaming services while others feel like the great has been tainted. However, with the onset of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the titular series on Disney Plus, netizens seem to be changing their take on the Star Wars series.

The release of Andor's first three episodes on Wednesday shook the entire community as they were once again reminded of the edgy glory of the beloved franchise. Following the release of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor was a blast of all things perfect for the Star Wars fanatics. The series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows the life of Cassian Andor. The official synopsis for the series reads, "In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero."