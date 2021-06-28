Andra Day breaks her silence on dating rumours; Clarifies whether she’s dating Brad Pitt or not

Andra Day recently weighed in on the rumours that she is dating Brad Pitt. Scroll down to see what she said.

Over the past few months, you may or may not have heard rumours that Andra Day and Brad Pitt may be dating. While it’s unclear whether there’s any truth to the rumour or how it started, but the 36-year-old Oscar nominee and 57-year-old Oscar winner were both spotted at the 2021 Academy Awards and since then the duo has been subject to dating claims.

Now, Andra has cleared the air on whether there’s any truth to the claims! When asked if the rumours are true, Andra told ET, “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’” She doubled down, saying, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” She did add, “He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Since his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad has been linked with several people. Back in October 2020, his alleged romance with Instagram model Nicole Poturalski came to an end. For the unversed, Pitt and Poturalski were spotted together in France back in late August as they flew to Château Miraval, the estate and vineyard jointly owned by Brad and Angelina Jolie. Since then, while we haven't gotten any public spottings of the pair, it was being reported that Brad and Nicole are enjoying an easy-breezy relationship. However, according to E! News, the couple has broken up after dating for more than two months. The split reportedly occurred several weeks ago and their relationship was never really serious to begin with.

Moreover, the 27-year-old model may have hinted at her crumbling relationship with the 56-year-old actor in a recent cryptic Instagram post as she wrote as her caption, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..."

