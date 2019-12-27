WWW News: Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion; Details Inside

WWE has a new United States Champion and it is none other than Andrade! At the WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden on December 26, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new U.S. Champion. Read on for the details.

WWE has a new United States Champion and it is none other than Andrade! At the WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden on December 26, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new U.S. Champion. Mysterio defended the US title in a match against Andrade and the finish of the match saw Andrade reverse a top rope splash, then hit his Hammerlock DDT finisher to snatch the title away from Mysterio. This marks as The 30-year-old wrestler’s very first title win, at an individual championship, since he moved from NXT in April 2018.

Andrade previously held the NXT Championship one-time, defeating Drew McIntyre for the belt in 2017, and ended up holding on to the title for 140 days. The win came as a surprise of the fans as no one expected Mysterio to drop the title to Andrade, especially after he just won the title back on the November 25th episode of RAW. Following the match, Andrade celebrated his win with wrestler Zelina Vega.

Watch a fan-shot video of the title win:

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

The news instantly went viral online and the fans loaded the twitter feed with their comments. While some expressed their excitement over the epic win, others were bummed to see Mysterio loose. “That's amazing, cause it's so rare. It probably was a real surprise for those in attendance. Happy for Andrade. Bummed for Mysterio, though,” a fan wrote. “Me: I wish I would have gone to that #WMWEMSG house show tonight to see Andrade win the U.S. title,” another fan tweeted. “Im always upset whenever Rey loses. That's been my guy since I was little! I'm not gonna talk about it til tomorrow because my opinion will be much different. I just need to calm down, at least it was Andrade! That's a good thing for the belt!” another tweet read. By losing to Andrade, Rey Mysterio's second reign with the prestigious title came to an end at the hands of Andrade.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Charlotte Flair tops the list of the Most Disliked WWE Videos of 2019

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More