Andre Braugher's top 5 shows and movies to watch featuring Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide, and more amid his demise
Andre Braugher’s body of work remains a treasure trove for audiences seeking diverse and compelling stories, whether they are crime, horror, or comedy.
As we bid farewell to the talented Andre Braugher, let’s celebrate the iconic shows and movies that defined his remarkable career. From the hilarious precincts of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to the gritty streets of Homicide, Braugher’s performances have left an indelible mark. Join us as we explore the top 5 shows and movies that showcase his brilliance, providing a lasting tribute to the megawatt talent.
1) Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Where laughter meets the badge
In the world of comedy, Braugher’s portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine stands tall. His deadpan humor, stern demeanor, and occasional hilarious moments have made Captain Holt an unforgettable character. Whether you’re a fan of police procedurals or just in need of a good laugh, this show is a must-watch.
2) Homicide: Life on the street- A glimpse into crime and justice
For those craving intense crime dramas, Homicide: Life on the Street is a classic choice. Braugher’s role as detective Frank Pembleton, marked by intelligence and depth, adds a layer of authenticity to the show. Immerse yourself in the world of Baltimore detectives as they tackle the complexities of solving heinous crimes.
ALSO READ: Who is Andre Braugher's wife Ami Brabson? Exploring her life and career amid Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's passing at 61
3) The Mist: Braugher’s encounter with unseen terrors
Step into the realm of horror with The Mist, where Braugher takes on the role of David’s neighbor, Brent Norton. This science fiction horror film, based on a Stephen King novel, will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch as Braugher navigates a town enveloped in fog, facing the unknown and the unimaginable.
4) Poseidon: A thrilling oceanic adventure
If you crave heart-pounding thrills, Poseidon is a cinematic treat. Braugher plays Captain Michael Bradford in this drama thriller that unfolds during a New Year’s Eve celebration gone awry. Brace yourself for a riveting tale of survival as Braugher’s character grapples with the chaos unleashed by a powerful wave.
5) Men of a certain age: A journey through midlife challenges
For a poignant exploration of midlife challenges, Men of a Certain Age is a gem. Braugher’s portrayal of Owen Thoreau, Jr., a family man navigating work and relationships, adds depth to this drama. Join the trio of friends as they confront the realities of aging, dreams deferred, and the complexities of modern life.
As we remember Andre Braugher, his body of work remains a treasure trove for audiences seeking diverse and compelling stories. From comedy, and horror to crime, Braugher’s performances resonate across genres, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of entertainment. So, grab your popcorn and honor this incredible talent by indulging in his top 5 shows and movies.
ALSO READ: What is André Braugher's net worth? Exploring Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's fortune and wealth amid his tragic demise at 61
