Andrea Bocelli Conquered Stage Fright with Improved Technique, Inspired by Pavarotti

Andrea Bocelli is talking about his stage fright and anxiety in his documentary Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

The Italian tenor, according to People, revealed in the documentary that he “suffered from stage fright for many years” before he overcame it with the help of fellow tenor, Maestro Pavarotti, whose real name was Luciano Pavarotti. After meeting one of the most influential tenors of all time, Bocelli notes in his documentary that he realized his “unimaginable anxiety,” which would last the entire concert, was because his technique wasn’t perfect, which wasn’t the case with Pavarotti.

“When I first practiced with this great artist, I realized he didn’t struggle at all,” he said of the late operatic tenor. “Today, thanks to the technical awareness which I have attained through a lot of effort—I'm stressing this, through a lot of effort—I don't have that kind of anxiety anymore,” Bocelli added.

The documentary, directed by Cosima Splender (Palio), per its synopsis, “tracks Bocelli’s path to success and ongoing dedication to his craft through interviews and archival performance footage, as well as informal gatherings, such as a diverting party where Bocelli’s friends and family reminisce over food and wine.”

The documentary overview furthermore assures the musician’s fans that it will highlight how the artist remains grounded and down-to-earth.

Elsewhere in the chronicle, Bocelli opened up about the soccer accident in boarding school that left him blind as a kid.

Per the Time to Say Goodbye performer, he took on the role of a goalkeeper one day after never being a goalie before. While doing the job he wasn’t familiar with, a ball hit him smack in the face, causing a hemorrhage. While Bocelli left the story there believing his fans to connect the dots, his brother Alberto added that that’s when he lost his eye.

Well, now that the past is in the past, the singer, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his film, revealed his future plans, including his desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift. Bocelli was asked by the outlet’s reporter if there is an artist he would like to work with for a potential duet, perhaps someone like the TTPD hitmaker. He simply replied, "Why not? I’m ready."

