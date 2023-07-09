Andrea Bocelli REACTS to Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's feud over Italian weddings

In a surprising twist to the ongoing feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian over their Italian weddings, Andrea Bocelli himself has weighed in on the matter. On July 7, the legendary singer took to Instagram to directly address the sisters and expressed his gratitude for their appreciation of his voice. Andrea also took the opportunity to highlight his son, Matteo Bocelli, a talented young artist who has captured the attention of none other than their mother, Kris Jenner. The message ended with a promise to reunite in Tuscany soon.

Andrea Bocelli reacts to Kim and Kourtney’s feud

Taking to his Instagram on July 7, Andrea added, “Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice.”

He further added, “I’ll always be happy to sing for you, but know that there’s younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!”



The feud between Kim and Kourtney escalated when Kim released her 'Ciao, Kim' Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, which Kourtney accused her of copying from her own wedding to Travis Barker. Kim defended herself by reminding everyone that she had previously tied the knot in Italy with Kanye West in 2014, and Andrea Bocelli had performed at their wedding too. She humorously pointed out that Andrea is her favorite male singer of all time, and questioned whether she could truly be accused of copying Kourtney's lifestyle. Kim reposted Andrea's response with an added “OMG” for good measure.

Throughout recent episodes, Kim had emphasized her intention to be considerate of Kourtney's feelings regarding the 'Ciao, Kim' collection. The collaboration primarily consisted of reissued pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's iconic archives. Kim even expressed her desire not to use certain items, like a black veil, because Kourtney had worn one during her wedding weekend. Initially, Kim had planned for the collaboration to be with her brand SKIMS, similar to her successful 2021 collection with Fendi. However, due to time constraints, she decided against it, wanting to ensure that her collection would be distinctive from Kourtney's wedding aesthetic.

A wedding war no more

The feud intensified when Kourtney revealed that she felt left out of the decision-making process. According to her, Kim had finalized the deal without consulting her beforehand. Kourtney expressed disappointment, stating that Kim had called her only after the collaboration was already in motion. She wished that Kim had reached out earlier, seeking her input and discussing their thoughts on the matter.

While the Kardashian sisters' feud over their Italian weddings brought them into the spotlight once again, Andrea Bocelli's response added a touch of lightheartedness to the situation. As fans eagerly await the resolution of their differences, it is clear that the love for Andrea's music is shared between both sisters. With Andrea and Matteo Bocelli's talents on full display, it is only a matter of time before they come together again to create more magical moments in Tuscany.

