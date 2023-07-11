Andrea Evans dies at 66: 5 things to know about The Young And The Restless actor

Andrea Evans, who gained fame in the 1970s and '80s for her portrayal of troublemaking teen Tina Lord on the ABC soap One Life To Live, passed away on Sunday. She was 66 and was afflicted with breast cancer. She passed away at her home in Pasadena, California, The news was confirmed by casting director Don Carroll. Evans had a successful career in daytime television, including notable roles on shows like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Passions, and The Bay. Here are five things to know about the actor.

Rising to stardom

Born in Aurora, Illinois, Evans began her journey in beauty pageants and regional theater before catching the attention of soap casting director Mary Jo Slater. She landed the role of Tina Lord on One Life To Live, captivating viewers and becoming a fan favorite.

Andrea Evans' bad-girl persona

Evans' portrayal of Tina Lord as a rebellious character resonated with audiences, and she played the role until 1981. She later portrayed Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination.

A dark period for Andrea Evans

Following her Emmy nomination, Evans abruptly left the entertainment industry due to a stalker who had been harassing her. The traumatic experiences she endured during this time led her to quit acting and retreat from public life for nearly a decade.

Overcoming fear

After years of living in fear, Evans decided to return to acting. She reprised her role as Tina Lord on One Life To Live in 2008 and again in 2011, seeking closure and giving the audience what they wanted.

Legacy and personal life of Andrea Evans

Evans received another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for her performance in the web series DeVanity. Besides her professional achievements, she devoted her time to animal rescue organizations and the City of Hope. She is survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and the couple's adopted daughter, Kylie.

Andrea Evans will be remembered for her remarkable contributions to the world of soap operas. Her talent, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity will continue to inspire many. Through her memorable characters and captivating performances, Evans left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Rest in peace, Andrea Evans.

