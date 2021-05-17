Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021; Miss India & Myanmar steal the show with their thoughtful answers

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was recently crowned Miss Universe 2021 after her winning answer swooped the judges. Scroll down to see what else happened in the pageant.

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant is finally underway and the world finally has the new Miss Universe for the year. The show, which was delayed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus endemic, returned on May 16th to crown their new winner. And found a worthy candidate in Miss Mexico Andrea Meza out of the 74 women who competed in the competition. The 26-year-old Andrea, who had previously won the Miss Mexico crown in 2019, took home the Miss Universe crown, beating out runner-up, Miss Brazil Julia Gama, and second runner-up, Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo.

After a powerful presentation by countries like Myanmar, Brazil, India and Mexico, the decision couldn’t have been easy. But it was Andrea’s winning answer that made her the new Miss Universe. Using the Miss Universe platform to convey a message, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza during her final statement was given the topic of changing beauty standards and offered an inspiring answer. "We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes," she said. "Nowadays beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

Other countries also stood up to the mark and used the platform to share messages about important issues. Miss Myanmar used her stage time to draw attention to the heartbreaking military coup in her country by taking the runway with a sign that reads: “Pray for Myanmar.” Earlier in the competition, the reigning Miss Singapore, Bernadette Belle Wu Ong, had walked the stage wearing a red bedazzled bodysuit, cuissardes, and a red and white dress in the colours of the Singapore flag with the message “Stop Asian Hate.”

Miss India Adline Castelino, who made it to the top 5, left an impact with a powerful answer in the final round. To the question “Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?" Adline stated, "Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."

Also Read: Adline Castelino makes India proud as she enters TOP 5 at Miss Universe

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×