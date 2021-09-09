Andrew Garfield addresses Spider Man: No Way Home rumours; Says he’s ‘not aware' of being involved in the film

Andrew Garfield has recently opened up on his involvement with Spider Man: No Way Home as there are rumours online about him and Tobey Maguire uniting with Tom Holland in the upcoming Marvel movie. With the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro, fans have been expecting Garfield and Maguire to return as well, but those might just be rumours!

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?” Garfield tells Variety, via ET Canada. Stating that he understands the thrill, Garfield noted that something like that, although would be great if it happens, hasn’t been decided on yet. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in,” Garfield added.

Opening up on fans’ expectations for the movie, Garfield said that he wouldn’t be able to say anything which would convince others about him not knowing about the upcoming movie. “No matter what I say...it’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting,” he quipped.

Reflecting on his time being the Spider Man, the actor said that meeting Emma Stone, Sally Field, and working with them was a ‘beautiful experience.’ Recalling his time with Amy Pascal, who was the producer of the Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew said they loved each other on a deep level.

