Andrew Garfield admits he would 'love to work' with Tobey Maguire again in future

After appearing with Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield has indicated that he would want to work with him again. The blockbuster, the billion-dollar film saw the return of both Garfield and Maguire's Spider-Men, who collaborated with the MCU's version of the web-slinging hero (Tom Holland).

However, in light of their newfound friendship, Garfield has said that he would relish the chance to collaborate with his co-star Peter Parker on another project. In a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor emphasizes his professional and personal relationship with Maguire, calling him "such a great actor and a good buddy," before stating that he "would love to make something with him, for sure."

Andrew said as per Screenrant, "I would love to work with Tobey again! He's such a great actor and a good buddy and I just love him. I love spending time with him...I would love to make something with him, for sure."

Given the worldwide popularity of No Way Home and the unprecedented responses from viewers to Maguire and Garfield's comeback, seeing the two actors in a film together again may not be that improbable. Even if the MCU's pragmatics make filming another triple Spider-Man feature difficult, Garfield and Maguire's clearly strong connection may inspire some directors to join them in another unrelated project. In any case, fans will undoubtedly be happy with the friendship formed between the Peter Parkers as a consequence of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will most certainly be looking forward to their next on-screen collaboration.

