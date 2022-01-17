Andrew Garfield admits how his 'beautiful' scene with Zendaya convinced him to join Spider-Man: No Way Home.

***Spoilers Alert***

Now that many Spider-Man fans know about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's cameos in No Way Home, they might be curious as to what convinced the two actors to take up the role of Peter Parker again! During Garfield's chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, via Comic Book, he opened up about the same.

Garfield revealed the one "profoundly beautiful" scene that absolutely convinced him to join the other Peter Parkers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, he also recalled how Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and the creative team of the movie had met him stating that they would discuss another film. Garfield noted how Pascal spoke to him about their idea to include three Spider-Men in No Way Home. "We don't want it to be like a kind of a cameo, like a quick in and out. We want it to be actually in service to Tom's journey as Peter and in service to both of your different Peters," Pascal told Garfield.

Now, Garfield recalled the one scene that was explained to him which convinced him to finally say yes to the project! "The main image that they pitched me was catching Zendaya, catching MJ...That was the first pages I saw and I was kind of like, 'There's no way of not doing this,' because that's profound," he told Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, via Comic Book. He explained how his version of Peter Parker could save Zendaya's MJ right at the moment when Holland's Parker couldn't. "You suddenly get into this incredible cosmic, meant-to-be destined moment where I get to heal the worst trauma in my life while simultaneously saving my little brother from having to experience that same trauma. Suddenly you're in very mythic territory, and it's just profoundly beautiful," Garfield noted.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield REVEALS Emma Stone 'kept on texting' him to confirm Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo rumours