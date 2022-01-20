Andrew Garfield ADMITS lying about his identity when fans approach him in public

Andrew Garfield said in a recent interview that he often pretends not to be himself when a fan approaches him in public. It's easy to think that Garfield is often stopped by admirers. Garfield has been in the public spotlight since 2011, when he co-starred in The Social Network with Jesse Eisenberg. Shortly after, he was cast as the main protagonist in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man series, establishing his position in Hollywood.

Garfield's popularity has skyrocketed in 2021. To tremendous critical acclaim, the actor starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut tick tick...BOOM. Only a month later, he returned to the MCU to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the immensely popular Spider-Man: No Way Home. With significant hits like these, the number of times Garfield is stopped on the street by admirers is sure to have grown in recent months. Garfield reunited with his Social Network co-star Dakota Johnson in a new Vanity Fair video to discuss the film and how things have evolved in the eleven years since its debut.

When asked how the two interact with fans, Garfield acknowledged that he often bluffs when asked whether he is Andrew Garfield. As per Screenrant, he said, "Someone will say, 'hey, are you the guy from the thing?' I'm like, 'no, I look like him.' And then we can have an actual conversation. But then sometimes I'm very just like, 'yeah, I am, and I'm going to disappoint you now.' You know what I mean?" Garfield also said that he has never felt sorry about lying about his identity to someone.

According to Garfield, the enthusiasm with which someone approaches him tells him if they are seeking for "the Andrew Garfield that they're looking for" or whether they are prepared to meet him as a genuine person. Garfield claimed that if a fan asks for a version of him that they've elevated, he's not actually lying to them about his identity since he's just a normal guy. It's easy to understand Garfield's point of view. For an actor who has appeared in as many successful projects as Garfield has, it is possible that many fans have their own ideas about who he is that do not correspond with the man himself.

