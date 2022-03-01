Andrew Garfield admits recreation of Spider-Man pointing meme was bound to happen; Here's why

Andrew Garfield, hero of Spider-Man: No Way Home, recounts the origins of the Spider-Men pointing meme that he and co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire recreated. It's been more than two months since three Spider-Men swung over the big screen in No Way Home, but anticipation for the film is still sky-high.

Much of the excitement around No Way Home originates from its multiverse idea, which enabled for many previous Spider-Man performers to enter the MCU. Prior to the film's premiere, Sony only unveiled a few antagonists, including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. Fans, however, were not fooled: Maguire and Garfield, Holland's Peter Parker predecessors, both had parts in No Way Home, making for the ultimate Spider-Man team-up. Sony has just begun to capitalise on Maguire and Garfield's performances in No Way Home.

The first image was one that fans have been anticipating for a long time, in which the three Spider-Man actors replicated the iconic internet meme in which distinct Spider-Men point at one another in recognition. Now, Garfield recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the SAG Awards on how that film came to be. When asked who chose to steal it, Garfield conceded that it was unavoidable. However, when it came time to snap the photograph, they were fortunate to acquire the final image.

Garfield said as per Screenrant, "Oh, no, it was always gonna happen. I think everyone was like, 'How do we do the meme? How do we do the meme?' So before we shot anything, we just did a photoshoot of the three of us pointing at each other. And I knew they must've got one good shot, because we were all just cracking up so much. We couldn't quite contain ourselves." However, fans were already using the original Spider-Man meme to describe No Way Home online, so it's only right that the actors collaborated to create a real-life version of the film.

