Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller call it quits due to hectic work schedules; Reports

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are said to have ended their relationship. Last November, the Spider-Man actor was connected to the American model, but it has been alleged that their different work schedules made it 'hard to see each other.'

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other,” a source claimed to The Sun, as per Page Six. The source further said, “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.” Garfield and Miller were a "really beautiful couple," according to the source, and things were "going great at first," but they couldn't make it work in the end.

However, On February 27, Garfield, 38, and Miller, 32, made their relationship public by attending the 2022 SAG Awards together. The couple was seen hitting a tennis court in Malibu just days before their red carpet debut when they displayed lots of PDA ahead of Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, the Oscar-nominated "Tick, Tick... Boom!" actor and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were first seen together. As per Page Six, Miller dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and was alleged to have married Tame Impala's Cam Avery for a short time in 2018. Meanwhile, Garfield has dated a number of Hollywood ladies, including co-star Emma Stone from Spider-Man and singer Rita Ora.

