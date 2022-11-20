Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor spark dating rumours after hitting it off at an awards bash

Phoebe Dynevor was previously linked to Pete Davidson with whom the actress briefly dated and the couple had also made their relationship official with a cosy appearance at Wimbledon last year. Although the duo parted ways within two months following which the comedian dated Kim Kardashian in October. As for Garfield, the actor reportedly split from model Alyssa Miller in April.

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevora have sparked romance rumours after their recent meeting at the GQ Awards bash. According to reports, they struck up a connection at the event and "clicked straight away" as reported by The Sun. The Bridgerton star and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor met in London as they both attended the Men Of The Year Awards.

Phoebe and Andrew were 'acting like a couple'

According to The Sun, a source informed, "There was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common,” they added. “But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple."

Andrew Garfield on family and fatherhood

In a recent interview with GQ, Andrew spoke about facing expectations to start a family as his milestone 40th birthday approaches. The actor spoke about societal expectations and being in a different place in life in the interview. He said, "The good news is, all my high school friends, we're all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it's interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they're all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part." Garfield also admitted that he had recently been "releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40."

At the GQ Men of the Year Awards, both Andrew and Phoebe put on a stylish display. While the Bridgerton star was seen wearing a maxi skirt and crop top co-ord, the Spider-Man star looked dapper in a black suit. On the work front, Dynevor will be seen in a spy thriller series and will also return for the Season 3 of Bridgeton.