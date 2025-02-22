Andrew Garfield and Top Gun: Maverick Star Monica Barbaro Spark Romance Rumors; Source Says THIS

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are reportedly dating, keeping their romance private and off the radar.

According to a People insider who is close to the couple, the two have been keeping their romance a secret and going out in a low-key fashion.

Garfield, 41, who has recently starred in We Live in Time, and Barbaro, 34, who has played the role of Phoenix in Top Gun: Maverick, have made sure not to make their relationship public yet. However, rumors are swirling.

The two first fueled rumors when they attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party together at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on January 4, along with Eddie Redmayne and editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg. They were also recently spotted sitting together at a production of Richard II at London's Bridge Theatre, which featured Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.

A video online taken on February 20 depicts the two dressed informally, sporting baseball caps, having a conversation prior to the start of the show.

"They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," a source told People.

Garfield was most recently seen publicly dating spiritual reader Kate Tomas in March 2024, but the two reportedly broke up months prior to Tomas confirming their split in October. Previously, he had been linked in a high-profile relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in the 2010s and has dated model Alyssa Miller, whom he broke up with in April 2022.

Advertisement

Despite the public interest, Garfield has been adamant about keeping his personal life under wraps. In an Esquire interview in October 2024, he reiterated that he never talks about or confirms information regarding his relationships.

"I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," Garfield stressed.

Monica Barbaro, whose breakout role was in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, recently appeared as Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which starred Timothée Chalamet as the lead. Her work as Baez earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at this year's Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield's latest A24 feature includes Florence Pugh in a romantic drama, We Live in Time (2024), which earned positive reviews overall. The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.