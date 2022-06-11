Andrew Garfield and Zendaya open up about shooting the 'catch scene' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya reflect on shooting the dramatic catch scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While Phase 4 achieved a lot, the release of Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy caper was one of its most important entries.

Following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the threequel is concerned not just with resolving Peter Parker's identity crisis, but also with involving the greater universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home concludes Holland's narrative while also celebrating three generations of Spider-Man in live-action. In No Way Home, Holland appeared alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they faced off against various villains from their different realms. While Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy ended abruptly, it was also an emotional event that saw Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy die, permanently affecting Peter's life.

However, the death of Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was mirrored in a critical sequence in No Way Home, in which Zendaya's character falls from the Statue of Liberty, only to be saved by Garfield's web-slinger. Now, Garfield and Zendaya recently appeared in a Variety: Actors on Actors feature, where they discussed their careers, including their collaboration in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The performers discussed what that sequence meant to them and how it was the first thing they filmed together during primary filming.

Andrew said as per Screenrant, "I love the idea that maybe Tom’s Peter would’ve suffered the same fate as Andrew’s Peter if Andrew hadn’t had somehow come into that universe and learned from the mistakes of the past — and made sure that my younger brother and his love didn’t have the same fate" To which Zendaya replied, "I remember when I read that, it made me very happy." However, Andrew concluded the conversation by saying, "I loved shooting that with you so much." Given how awful things were in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Gwen tragically plummeting to her death, and the fact that Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never happened, it was long-awaited retribution for his character.