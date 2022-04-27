Andrew Garfield announces taking a break from acting; Find out why

Following his appearance in the forthcoming TV limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield announced that he would be taking a break from acting. "I'm going to rest for a little bit," Garfield said in an interview with Variety.

He further said, "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while." However, Garfield's next role will be as a Mormon detective in the FX series based on Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime novel of the same name. In Tick, Tick… Boom! the actor played Broadway composer Jonathan Larson, who wrote the smash hit Rent and grappled with the fear of turning 30.

For those unversed, the series, written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and directed by David Mackenzie, is not Garfield's first journey into the world of television. One of his earliest assignments was as a 21-year-old on the U.K. sitcom Sugar Rush. On the other hand, as per Comibook, while Marvel Studios works on its upcoming Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, Sony Pictures may continue the Sinister Six narrative started in Morbius by reintroducing Garfield and his Amazing Spider-Man series.

Unfortunately, Garfield also lost his mother, Lynn, while filming Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick, a tragedy he has publicly confessed is still affecting him. So we understand Andrew Garfield's desire to "just be a bit of a person for a while."

