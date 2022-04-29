Andrew Garfield confirms he's not 'retiring' from acting: I’m just having a holiday

Andrew Garfield is explaining his statements about taking a break only a day after those comments spiralled into him quitting acting entirely. On The View on Thursday, the 38-year-old actor was promoting his new FX TV series Under the Banner of Heaven with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He stressed that he is not quitting or retiring from acting, but rather taking a 'break' for 'a month or two.' As per ET Canada, Joy Behar, host of The View, wanted to 'put to rest a notion that you're quitting acting,' and Garfield first went along. “I’m retired, officially … I’m done,” he joked. “I have enough money to live in a camper van for the rest of my life.” However, he then clarified his statement saying, “No, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just having a holiday. I think people just make a story out of nothing.”

The actor's first remarks came in a Variety interview on Wednesday, when he said that he's been working nonstop for over a year, with films including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, tick... tick... BOOM!, and Under the Banner of Heaven, and that he'd want to take a break. 'I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile,' Garfield said at the time.

Meanwhile, Garfield also discussed his work in "Under the Banner of Heaven," which is based on the actual tale of a Mormon investigator investigating the murder of a woman and her newborn daughter by fundamentalist members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in an interview with Variety. Garfield returns to television after appearing in a number of shows in the United Kingdom early in his career. Under the Banner of Heaven debuts Thursday, April 28 on Hulu.

