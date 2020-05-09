Andrew Garfield on coping with mental health amid COVID 19 crisis: I am reaching out to people I love

Andrew Garfield opened up about coping with mental health amid COVID 19 crisis and revealed that he is reaching out to hiss loved ones.

Globally, Coronavirus has infected about 4 million people. While 1.3 million have recovered, nearly 275,000 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Since scientists are still trying to find a cure for the deadly virus, people are practicing social distancing to avoid contracting the disease. However, while self-isolation is keeping people away from the virus, many are struggling to deal with their mental health issues in isolation. While sharing his own social distancing experience, Andrew Garfield expressed how he is taking care of his mental health during the lockdown.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor featured in a video in partnership with Child Mind Institute. “Reaching out to friends, friends, and people that I love and love me and will let me be emotional or honest about how I’m feeling. That’s really important. To be in contact with people that accept me for who I am,” he said in the video. Andrew Garfield mentioned that he lives alone and tries to stay connected with people that accept him for who he is.

Just last week, Emma Stone also collaborated with the institute and shared her experience of dealing with anxiety while staying locked up at home. The 31-year-old actress revealed that to cope with her anxiety disorder, she has been writing down her thoughts. “Something I really like to do when I am struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is, I just write about anything I am worried about. I just write, and write, and write. I don’t think about it. I don’t read it back. I usually do this before bed so it does not interfere with my sleep, these worries or these anxieties,” she said.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Johnny Depp thanks fans for staying by his side during his legal battle with ex wife Amber Heard

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×