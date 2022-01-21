Andrew Garfield to Emma Stone; 6 Hollywood actors you didn't know were vocal legends

Hollywood actors have always mesmerized us with their talents, and while not many actors reveal it, they too can sing and dance along with showcasing their incredible acting skills. Some actors are born singers while others have trained themselves to reach a certain level in that department. Many actors are multi-talented and could have a career in music and singing if they wanted to. While some can also be seen in several Broadway shows like Hugh Jackman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Leslie Odom Jr, others tend to stay away from the humdrums of the music and concentrate more on their acting career.

There are several actresses including Sarah Hyland, Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Cruz who have great singing voices and are gifted singers, really! If we had to wish anything, we'd just want these celebrities to showcase their voices more so that fans could listen to their vocals on repeat. If you're wondering, who else is on the list of actors who can also hold a tune or two, take a look at the names below.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone first flaunted her vocals skills while starring opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land when she essayed the role of Mia, an aspiring actress. She even got the part because the makers heard her vocals while she sang as Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell definitely needs no introduction when it comes to being a vocal legend! The Good Place actress has been quite a famous Hollywood singer, with her most-known project in singing being the voice of Anne in Frozen. Bell's vocals are powerful and stunning.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield rocked as Jonathan Larson in Lin Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! The actor, who has been generating Oscar buzz due to his role in the movie also took to hitting the right notes in some of the songs! Yes, he can swing (Spider-Man, duh!), he can sing and he can make our lives better with all his extraordinary performances.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet had previously recorded one song named 'What If' for the animated movie Christmas Carol: The Movie in 2001. The song was loved by fans so much that she released a music video as the song peaked at number 1 in Austria, Belgium and Ireland.

Tom Hiddleston

Hiddleston has a lot of talents, and being a singer is one of them! The Loki actor once sang in a biopic called I Saw the Light, which was about country singer Hank Williams. While he hasn't released many songs, Hiddleston has often read poems and charmed us with his incredible voice.

Jonathan Groff

You might know him from The Matrix: Resurrections, however, Groff, who is a dear friend of Lin-Manuel Miranda is also a Broadway legend. His brief yet impactful stint in Hamilton: The American Musical can never be forgotten! Jonathan Groff has also starred opposite Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.

Not just them, many other actors including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep have also been vocal legends in their own ways! Did we miss out on your favourite actor who can also sing melodiously? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

