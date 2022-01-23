Andrew Garfield explains WHY 'fibbing' about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role felt like playing a game

Andrew Garfield lied about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home in several media interactions and during a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show for SiriusXM, the actor opened up about facing ethical dilemma while trying not to spoil the Marel film. Comparing keeping the MCU secret to a surprise party, the actor quipped that he was "fibbing."

Explaining how the actor felt like it was playing a game, Andrew said, "In order to organize a surprise party, there has to be some fibbing. I'll say 'fibbing' rather than lying because that feels more socially acceptable." Adding on how it was nothing short of keeping a secret to a game of Werewolf or Mafia, the actor further added, ", "For me, it was just playing a game knowing that the end of the game would be a celebration. Knowing that if I could play the game to the best of my ability, it would give everyone the best opportunity to have an incredibly enhanced, joyful, fun experience when they go to a theater."

Andrew in a previous interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast also revealed how also ended up lying to his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. The actor revealed how Stone kept texting him to ask if he was in the new Spider-Man film and he denied it. He further mentioned how she reacted after finding out he was in the film saying, "And then she saw it, she was like, 'you're a jerk.'"

Spide-Man: No Way Home had cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside the return of Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx from the other Spider-Man films.

