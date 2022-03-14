Andrew Garfield has a fanboy moment as he meets Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio at Critics Choice Awards 2022

Andrew Garfield recently declared himself as a superfan of Cobra Kai and the actor had a major fanboy moment as he ran into the show's lead, Ralph Macchio at the Critics Choice Awards 2022. After the Cobra Kai cast shot a special video for Garfield wishing him luck for Tick, Tick... Boom!, this was the actor's first interaction with Macchio.

Andrew looked visibly excited to meet Macchio who has been the lead star of The Karate Kid franchise at first and now Netflix's spin-off show based on the films, Cobra Kai. Garfield was all smiles as he posed alongside Ralph in a photo that we bet the actor is going to cherish forever.

Ever since Andrew declared himself as a massive fan of the series, Cobra Kai fans have been hopeful about the actor making a guest appearance in the show's next season. The show's creators also reacted to this fan plea during an interview last year where showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald told Collider that they would very well be excited to have Garfield on board.

Check out Andrew Garfield and Ralph Macchio's photo here:

Discussing what role the Oscar-nominated actor could play, the creators maintained that he could have a completely unique character that is distinct from those in the rest of the show. The creators while talking to Collider even teased that they wouldn't deny Andrew's cameo on the show adding that it's definitely a possibility.

Meanwhile, Garfield who was nominated for Best Actor lost out to Will Smith at the Critics Choice Awards. The actor has also bagged an Oscar nomination for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Lee Jung Jae & more make glamorous appearances