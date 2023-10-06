'Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser': When Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed details about kissing Spider-Man actor back in 2017

As per etonline, In a playful second throughout Harvard University's annual Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year Award occasion, Ryan Reynolds made a cheeky revelation approximately his spouse, Blake Lively, and his buddy, Andrew Garfield.

Who is the better kisser between Blake and Andrew

When asked about who became the higher kisser among Blake Lively and Andrew Garfield, Reynolds humorously sided with his wife, mentioning, "I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons,", for a number of motives. He then added, "Make no mistake, Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue."

This playful banter got here after Reynolds and Garfield shared a kiss at the Golden Globe Awards, following"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,". Garfield later defined that the kiss was a manner to reveal his guide and affection for Reynolds, irrespective of the award's final results.

During the Hasty Pudding occasion, Reynolds additionally showcased his humorous side by undertaking a few wonderful antics, together with a lap dance for a player dressed as a zombie model of Blake Lively.

