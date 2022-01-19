Andrew Garfield jokes Jesse Eisenberg was ‘overwhelmed’ by Dakota Johnson’s beauty on The Social Network sets

Former co-stars Dakota Johnson and Andrew Garfield recently chatted via Vanity Fair and the duo looked back on filming The Social Network together back in 2010. While their characters–Eduardo Savrin (Andrew Garfield) and Amelia (Dakota Johnson)– didn’t have any scenes together in the film, the 50 Shades star did recall how kind Andrew was to her on the sets.

“You and Jesse [Eisenberg] were so busy on that movie and I was obviously in for four seconds. I remember having, sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day and you asked me loads of questions. You were really nice” before adding that “Jesse didn’t acknowledge me.” Andrew laughed it off and joked that Jesse “was probably in character. He was probably overwhelmed by your beauty.”

Later on in the interview, Andrew also spoke to Dakota about her character in 50 Shades of Grey. Andrew said: “With the film [Fifty Shades of Grey] with Jamie [Dornan], it’s the thing in terms of feeling available to the world and especially with what you were going through with that film because it is so metaphorically naked. This is maybe a more personal question, but how do you have such good boundaries in your life and with an audience in order to carry on being naked on screen, whether it’s literal or otherwise? I know it’s something that I think about all the time to keep myself sacred, to keep my life sacred so that I can feel free to go and carry on giving myself to my work.”

To which Dakota responded: “Well, it takes a lot to be private now, like so much effort every day. You don’t do certain things or go certain places.”

