Andrew Garfield jokingly says lying about his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home was 'weirdly enjoyable'.

***Spoilers Alert***

Andrew Garfield has opened up about the times when had to lie about not returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home when fans would ask him about the same! During an interview with The Wrap, via Comic Book, the actor, 38, revealed that lying about his appearance till the last minute was "weirdly enjoyable" to him.

Stating further, Garfield also noted how "stressful" it was to lie about his return. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable," the actor hilariously told The Wrap, via Comic Book. "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun," Garfield said, via The Wrap.

Garfield admitted to having "moments" when he kept telling himself how he doesn't like to lie or isn't a good liar! "But I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do," he told The Wrap, via Comic Book. Revealing further, the Amazing Spider-Man actor said that he questioned himself about what would fans of the movie want to know before watching it in the theatres and what would they avoid knowing. "I placed myself in that position of, 'Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with?...Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater?...I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right," Garfield mentioned in the interview with The Wrap, via Comic Book.

"But it was thrilling, actually," Garfield noted. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in India on December 16. You can go through our 'ALSO READ' section below to check out Pinkvilla's review of the movie.

