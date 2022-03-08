Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and more DAZZLE at Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See pics

The world is getting ready for this year's Academy Awards, which will be presented on March 28 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, but no one is more excited than the 2022 Oscar candidates, who met today in the Ray Dolby Ballroom for an annual celebration luncheon.

The event is the first time the candidates have gathered since the Oscar shortlists were released on February 8, as well as a welcome return to routine after the luncheon was canceled last year for the first time in history due to the pandemic. However, some of Hollywood's greatest names, including Spencer actress Kristen Stewart, previous Oscar winner Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield and more led the high-profile nominations.

As they met up with their fellow candidates, the actresses dazzled in stunning black costumes and colorful pink accessories. Stewart, who is nominated for her role as Princess Diana in the dark drama Spencer, looked royal in her silver bands and over-the-sleeve jewellery. On the other hand, Penelope Cruz looked stunning in a lovely fluffy pink little dress that highlighted her slender legs. She is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the lead in Pedro Almodovar's newest critically praised Spanish film, Parallel Mothers.

Other stars who joined the event was Will Smith who looked sharp in a blue suit. The 53-year-old actor joined his fellow Best Actor nominees Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington at the event. Billie Eilish, on the other hand, embraced her darker side by layering a velvet top over a monogram midi skirt. Jessica Chastain, who plays Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, also wore black, but in a different style than her filmic counterpart, in an ankle-length black dress with long sleeves and ruffled cuffs.

The actual ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 5:30 AM IST.

