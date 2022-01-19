Andrew Garfield on lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home: It was the right thing to do

Andrew Garfield thinks lying about his appearance in the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was "absolutely" the right move. Following the November release of Eternals, No Way Home is the 27th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and marks Tom Holland's third solo adventure as the iconic web-slinging hero.

Returning cast mates Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei joined him, as did Doctor Strange actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong. Along with Garfield, the picture featured a number of stars from Sony's Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man films, including Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Tobey Maguire, to name a few. Garfield discusses why denying his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was "the right thing to do" in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.

While fans may have expected to see him in the film, he says there will be a "scintilla of doubt" in their minds when they come into the theatre for the screening. He also claims that regardless of audience expectations, the moment will generate enough excitement when it actually arrives. He goes on to express his delight in lying about the role, claiming that it provided him with "fun things to talk about," especially the bit involving "Photoshop." He said as per Screenrant, "I'm sure there was a little scintilla of doubt as they were walking in to see Spider-Man: No Way Home which allowed them to release and say, 'Yes, it happened!' I think it was the absolute right thing to do. It gave me fun things to talk about and deny and talk about Photoshop, even when it was clearly me on set for Spider-Man wearing a Spider-Man [suit] (laughs). I loved that."

Aside from No Way Home, Garfield had a busy 2021, starring in Netflix's Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed feature drama Tick, Tick... Boom! and Jessica Chastain's biographical The Eyes of Tammy Faye. His time spent making the rounds with the press to promote these films was always going to make it an understandably challenging chore for the British-American actor. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that Garfield handled the difficulties he was given admirably and proved his above-mentioned remark correct, as Spider-Man: No Way Home more than delivered on the tremendously high fan expectations, even providing his Peter Parker variation plenty of opportunities to shine.

