Top 10 Andrew Garfield movies with their IMDb ratings

Known for his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has grown to be a pop culture sensation. Garfield’s established film career exhibits a blend of different genres and challenging roles. Considering the scope of his filmography, Garfield has played iconic parts, that is exactly why when it comes to picking the best Andrew Garfield movies, it is not an easy task. With a number of box office hits and critically acclaimed films, Garfield has always been a treat to watch.

Acclaimed for his performance on the big screen in films like “The Social Network” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” Garfield has also won multiple prestigious awards. With roles like Jim Bakker opposite Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and Jonathan Larson in “tick, tick… Boom!,” which is a beloved Netflix musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, he also received an Academy Award nomination for the second time. The audience got to see Peter Parker Andrew Garfield in action once again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is an iconic multiverse-bending blockbuster that broke records. If you are still wondering which Andrew Garfield movies to binge on, here is all you need.

Below, you will find the top 10 must-watch Andrew Garfield movies, listed according to their IMDB rating.

The greatest Andrew Garfield movies of all time

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Garfield received the Best Actor Oscar nomination for this 2016 biography-drama which is an iconic film about a pacifist medic serving in World War II. In fact, Hacksaw Ridge received a total of 6 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director as well.

Director: Mel Gibson

Writers: Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Hugo Weaving, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer

Gross: $67.21M

Duration: 139 min

IMBD Rating: 8.1/10

2. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network is one of Andrew Garfield movies that is definitely a must-watch. In fact, it was Garfield’s big break. This biography drama is based on Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg who created the social networking site at the time - Facebook. Garfield bagged a Golden Globe as well as BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor. This Oscar-winning film should definitely be on your watch list.

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Rooney Mara

Duration: 120 min

Gross: $96.96M

IMBD rating: 7.8/10

3. Tick, Tick... BOOM! (2021)

Garfield plays the role of Jonathan Larson who is a legendary musical theater composer. This is one of the most wholesome characters played by Garfield. With an effortlessly charming theater-kid energy Garfield received his best reviews for his role.

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Writers: Steven Levenson

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens

Duration: 115 min

Gross: $96.96M

IMBD rating: 7.5/10

34 wins & 109 nominations total Nominated for 2 Oscars

4. Silence (I) (2016)

“Silence” is a 2016 historical drama starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson among others. This passion project by Martin Scorsese took around 28 years for its making. The movie is about two young missionaries played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver to decide to travel to Japan in search of their mentor who had gone missing. Based in the 17th century, this is one of the movies with Andrew Garfield that artfully shows two Portuguese Jesuit priests face hardships.

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writers: Jay Cocks, Martin Scorsese

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano

Duration: 161 min

Gross: $7.10M

IMBD rating: 7.1/10

5. 99 Homes (2014)

Another movie that Garfield has shown an exceptional performance is this 2014 drama called homes. Set in the post-recession world of Florida real estate, this film is based on a desperate single father in financial trouble.

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Writer: Ramin Bahrani, Amir Naderi

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon, Laura Dern, Clancy Brown

Duration: 161 min

Gross: $1.41M

IMBD rating: 7.1/10

6. Never Let Me Go (2010)

Never Let Me Go is a 2010 sci-fi romantic-drama starring Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. This was the first time Garfield gained strong critical acclaims. In fact, it was after this movie American filmmakers noticed Garfield.

Director: Mark Romanek

Writer: Alex Garland

Cast: Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, Izzy Meikle-Small

Gross: $2.43M

Duration: 103 min

IMBD rating: 7.1/10

7. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The list of Andrew Garfield movies will absolutely be incomplete without The Amazing Spider-Man. This iconic movie is about Peter Parker who is accidentally bitten by a genetically altered spider and mysteriously gains spider-like superpowers. Apart from great reviews from the critics, Andrew Garfield and Emma stone definitely gained a lot of attention after this action-adventure superhero film.

Director: Marc Webb

Writers: James Vanderbilt, Alvin Sargent, Steve Kloves.

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans

Duration:136 min

Gross: $262.03M

IMBD rating: 6.9 /10

8. The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

This 2009 adventure-comedy fantasy film was tragically in the limelight because of the unfortunate passing of star Heath Ledger during the shooting of the film. This is one of the early Andrew Garfield movies where he plays the role of a magician.

Director: Terry Gilliam

Writers: Terry Gilliam, Charles McKeown.

Cast: Christopher Plummer, Lily Cole, Heath Ledger, Andrew Garfield

Duration: 123 min

Gross: $7.69M

IMBD rating: 6.8 /10

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

With an exceptionally applauded performance in the first Spider man movie, Garfield bagged a sequel to the movie - The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Although the movie was well-perceived by Spiderman fans, critically it was claimed to be not as good as the first one. Moreover, fans got to see one more of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies.

Director: Marc Webb

Writers: Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner.

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti

Gross: $202.85M

Duration: 142 min

IMBD rating: 6.6/10

10. Lions for Lambs (2007)

Another drama that Andrew appeared in was Lions for Lambs. With a legendary star cast that included Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Michael Peña along with Andrew Garfield is definitely a must-watch.

Director: Robert Redford

Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan

Cast: Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Michael Peña, Andrew Garfield

Gross: $15.00M

Duration: 142 min

IMBD rating: 6.2/10

When it comes to Andrew Garfield movies, he gained wide recognition for playing the iconic role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the superhero films The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and later in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), he has appeared in a number of other genres and proved his versatility. He has received an Academy Award nomination for his role in Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 and recently for his role in the musical Tick, Tick... Boom! in 2021. Along with that Garfield has won the Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination as well.

