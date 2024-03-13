Andrew Garfield Net Worth: Exploring The Spider Man Actor's Wealth And Fortune

Andrew Garfield, celebrated for his versatility, has garnered significant earnings and critical acclaim through his illustrious career. From his portrayal of Spider-Man in blockbuster hits to acclaimed performances in indie darlings, Garfield has proven his talent across various genres. Nominations for prestigious awards like BAFTA and Golden Globe further attest to his skill, thereby adding to Andrew Garfield’s net worth. His success underscores not only his box office draw but also his ability to deliver captivating performances that resonate with audiences worldwide.

How much is Andrew Garfield’s net worth?

Andrew Garfield, a British/American actor, has achieved a net worth of $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield has garnered multiple awards throughout his extensive career encompassing television, film, and stage productions which contributes extensively to Garfield’s net worth.

Where is Andrew Garfield from?

Andrew Russell Garfield born on August 20, 1983, in Los Angeles, California was raised alongside an older brother by an English mother and a Jewish American father. Andrew Garfield’ brother and rest of the family relocated to Surrey, England, when he was three years old. Growing up in Epson, near London, Andrew Garfield is Jewish now.

Despite initially considering a career in business, Garfield's path shifted towards acting at the age of 16 when he reluctantly enrolled in a Theatre Studies class as a favor to a friend. Despite earlier exposure to acting classes at age nine, it wasn't until this particular class that he began to take acting seriously. This pivotal moment led him to pursue further training at the Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London.

Advertisement

How did Andrew Garfield begin his career?

Following his graduation from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2004, Garfield embarked on a theatre acting career. He made his debut at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, garnering several awards before transitioning to television in 2005 with a role in the series Sugar Rush. In 2007, Andrew Garfield Dr. Who appearance further broadened his audience appeal.

That same year marked Garfield's foray into American cinema with a role in Lions for Lambs, sharing the screen with industry heavyweights Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, and Robert Redford. He then returned to British film, delivering a standout performance in the drama Boy A, which earned him widespread acclaim from critics. In 2008, Garfield's talent shone in films such as The Other Boleyn Girl and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Additionally, he joined the cast of the TV series Red Riding.

In 2010, Garfield once again captured critical acclaim and secured the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Never Let Me Go, which heavily contributed to Andrew Garfield’s net worth.

ALSO READ: Did you know that Andrew Garfield’s very first co-star was his brother Benjamin Garfield? DEETS inside

How did Andrew Garfield gain success?

In late 2010, Garfield joined the cast of The Social Network, though originally considered for the role of Mark Zuckerberg, he portrayed Eduardo Saverin instead. His performance garnered enthusiastic praise from critics, with many expressing surprises at his lack of an Academy Award nomination that year.

However, Garfield's true breakthrough came in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man, where he starred as the titular character alongside Emma Stone. Andrew Garfield age in Amazing Spider Man was only 27 years as he gained widespread recognition. The film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $752 million worldwide, which significantly contributes to Andrew Garfield’s net worth. That year, Garfield also made his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, earning a Tony Award nomination.

In 2014, he co-produced and starred in the independent film 99 Homes before reprising his role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Subsequently, Sony's deal with Marvel resulted in the cancellation of his Spider-Man franchise, with Tom Holland taking over the role.

Advertisement

After a yearlong hiatus, Garfield returned in 2016 with roles in Martin Scorsese's Silence and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge. While Silence received critical acclaim but fell short at the box office, Hacksaw Ridge was a commercial success and earned Andrew Garfield an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Following this, Garfield returned to the London stage in Angels in America, winning accolades for his performance. In 2017, he appeared in the film Breathe and reprised his role in the Broadway production of Angels in America, earning a Tony Award. In 2018, he starred in the neo-noir film Under the Silver Lake, premiered at Cannes. Looking ahead, Garfield's upcoming projects include Mainstream, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Instrumental, and Tick, Tick… Boom!

How many relationships did Andrew Garfield had?

In 2011, Andrew Garfield relationship was significantly measured. He began dating Emma Stone after meeting her on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. Their relationship garnered significant media attention over the following years, and they even purchased a home together. However, rumors of their breakup circulated in 2015, although neither Garfield nor Stone officially confirmed it. This reticence to discuss personal matters with the media is characteristic of Garfield, who typically avoids interviews focusing on his personal life. Nonetheless, he remains open to discussing his acting projects at length with various publications.

How much is Andrew Garfield real estate worth?

In 2012, Andrew Garfield net worth bolstered as he and his then-girlfriend Emma Stone invested in a property in Beverly Hills, jointly purchasing a residence for $2.5 million. The house, boasting 3,862 square feet, holds historical significance as the former home of English actor Dudley Moore. Media speculation at the time suggested that the couple's acquisition of the property indicated plans to start a family, but ultimately, their relationship took a different course.

Andrew Garfield holds dual UK and US citizenship. When queried about his preference for spending time in either country, Garfield disclosed that he feels "equally at home" in both nations. He expressed gratitude for being exposed to diverse cultures from a young age, appreciating the enriching experiences each has offered him.

ALSO READ: Did Josh Hutcherson almost get the Spider-Man role a decade ago? Find out as actor reveals he's open to multiverse cameo