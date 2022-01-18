Andrew Garfield open to play Spider-Man again, admits it will be 'cool' to face off with Tom Hardy’s Venom

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he'd be interested in reprising his role as Spider-Man and facing off against Tom Hardy's Venom. Garfield had only one more standalone feature after initially debuting as the role in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, following the completion of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, with The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

However, with the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and its introduction of the multiverse, Garfield's Spider-Man returns. Garfield's appearance in the film, opposite Maguire and Tom Holland, was an instant hit with fans, with many demanding for a third entry in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. No Way Home concludes with Garfield and Maguire's characters returning to their separate realms, but the film's mid-credits scene teases a huge crossover inside the MCU. Eddie Brock/Venom makes a brief appearance in a Mexican bar before being zapped back to his home planet, but a glob of the alien symbiote is left behind, opening the door for future Spider-Man films to feature crossovers.

In a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast via Screenrant, Garfield not only says he's "absolutely open" to reprising his role as Spider-Man if the narrative is right, but he also displays interest in facing off against Tom Hardy's Venom. If Garfield were to return, the film would have to be "something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience and the character." However, when asked if he'd like to square battle against Venom, the actor offers a quick and sweet response: “That’s a cool idea."

With growing excitement in seeing Garfield reprise his role as Spider-Man in a standalone film and the announcement that Venom now exists in the MCU at the end of No Way Home, it appears like such a crossover could happen. In the same podcast conversation, Garfield discusses a possible return to Spider-Man. "I think there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done." Including Hardy's darkly hilarious and little bizarre version of Venom in a Garfield Amazing Spider-Man film could be exactly the "playful and unique" idea that the actor is looking for.