Andrew Garfield OPENS UP about his Spider Man experience: I went from being a naive boy to growing up

Andrew Garfield wore his passionate joy on his sleeve when he was originally revealed as taking on the role of Spider-Man in a fresh remake for Sony Pictures. But, over a decade after his debut, the actor is opening up about his experience and the "heartbreaking" experience of leading a worldwide series.

Garfield explained to The Guardian that he went into "The Amazing Spider-Man" with clear eyes and a full heart. “I went from being a naive boy to growing up. How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience?” As per The Guardian, Garfield let out a “dry, joyless” laugh and added, “There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.” "The Amazing Spider-Man" followed three successful "Spider-Man" films starring Tobey Maguire, but Sony was covertly planning a relaunch of the franchise with a younger actor in the main role, while a fourth Maguire picture was in production with Sam Raimi directing. When "Spider-Man 4" went apart, James Vanderbilt's script for "The Amazing Spider-Man" was unveiled.

“Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them,” Garfield told The Guardian. “[But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible. And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

Meanwhile, following his two-film run as Spider-Man, Garfield has stayed away from franchise films, preferring to focus on smaller-scale dramas with directors like Martin Scorsese and Ramin Bahrani. And, despite reports that he'll reprise his role as Peter Parker in this December's multiverse-centric "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Garfield has been tight-lipped thus far.

