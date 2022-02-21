Andrew Garfield opens up about losing his mother; Says 'I always want to miss her'

In a new sit down with Channel 4, via ET Canada, Andrew Garfield opened up about losing his mother to cancer. In 2019 when Garfield was commencing the production of his Oscar-nominated movie tick, tick...BOOM!, he lost his mother Lynn to cancer. Recently, Garfield has been making headlines for his reprised role in the new Marvel superhit movie Spiderman: No Way Home.

In the interview, Garfield shared his feelings of grief and said, "It is very, very difficult, I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience." Andrew went on to reveal the loneliness he felt while going through the whole process and added, "It’s so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, it feels like, ‘oh my God, I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother’, because it does feel so lonely and precise."

The Mainstream actor remarked that all of it felt like "precise agony" to him and added, "for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything. I was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense, and it still doesn’t, because I miss her greatly, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her."

Meanwhile, Garfield reminisced time with his mother and shared that she was all about the "small kindnesses in life." He also disclosed a vivid warmth he experiences at times, "If I’m short-tempered with someone if I’m having a rough day and someone walks past me and they’re nice to me and I’m gruff, I will feel a little hand on my shoulder," the actor continued, "It will be my mother’s hand, and I hear her say, ‘Andrew …’, and I’ll go back and I’ll say, ‘Hey, sorry, that was a bit rude of me.’ I hope she never takes a hand off my shoulder in that way."

