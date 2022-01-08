Andrew Garfield OPENS UP about sneaking into a cinema with Tobey Maguire to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has revealed insights about his relationship with fellow web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The Academy Award nominee, 38, stated that he and Maguire, 46, slipped into a movie theatre together on opening night to see Spider-Man: No Way Home to avoid revealing their top-secret appearances in the film.

"I still can't believe it happened," Garfield told Entertainment Tonight as per PEOPLE. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together." He said that their newfound friendship extended to Holland, 25, the newest actor to take over as Peter Parker's namesake Marvel superhero alter ego. "And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," Garfield added.

No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the eponymous webslinger, was released on December 15th. The film is the third instalment of the Homecoming trilogy. Garfield previously portrayed Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Prior to Garfield's turn as the superhero, Maguire notably played the role in Sam Raimi's five-year-long trilogy from 2002 to 2007.

However, the anticipation for No Way Home was high, with many fans believing that the film will feature Garfield and Maguire alongside Holland because of the MCU's multiverse. Despite the cast's persistent denials, Garfield, 38, and Maguire, 46, do feature in No Way Home.

