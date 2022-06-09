Andrew Garfield praises Zendaya at TIME 100 Gala: Incredibly humble and deeply talented

Andrew Garfield has all things nice to say about Zendaya. In a new chat with ET on Wednesday, at the TIME 100 Gala, Garfield opened up about the actress and her overflowing talent and also responded to being honoured for his brilliance at the event. The duo recently made headlines as their Variety Actors on Actors interview delighted fans and spectators alike while the two went in deep into life and all things acting.

Besides Garfield, Zendaya was also one of the honourees at the event. During the interview, Garfield spoke about his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and shared, "I haven't seen it, but I loved doing it with her. She's a formidable human being." He went on to mount onto her praises, "Just incredibly powerful and incredibly humble and deeply talented, and emotionally intelligent and caring." Garfield then quipped, "I'm like, 'Where are you burying the bodies, Zendaya?' Because like, what's going on? Who have you murdered? And when is that gonna come out?"

However, the actor has immense respect and regard for Zendaya and her talents. He continued, "She's a remarkable person and fun. She's all that and incredibly fun to talk to and deep. I admire her so much as an actress and an artist." The two artists made it into TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2022, much to no one's surprise as both have had an incredible year so far with not just their record-breaking Marvel blockbuster but also with Garfield's Oscar nomination and Zendaya's highly lauded performance in her ongoing HBO series Euphoria as Rue, the struggling drug addict.

