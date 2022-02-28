Andrew Garfield reacts to Dylan O'Brien's homage to The Social Network: Just as good if not better

In a recent sit down with BBC Radio 1, via EW, Andrew Garfield opened up about his thoughts on Dylan O'Brien's immaculate impression of Garfield's performance in the Oscar-winning movie The Social Network. In 2020, during the pandemic, O'Brien and American Dreams alum Sarah Ramos posted on Twitter their rendition of the famous scene from the movie where Garfield's character has a mental breakdown of sorts.

During the interview, the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor was asked about what he thought of being "outgunned, outshot" by the Teen Wolf star. Garfield admitted that Dylan's performance was "just as good, if not better" than him in the recreated scene. Garfield continued, "I love him. I think he's so talented, and I thought that was very, very cool." The interviewer joked that Dylan must have finished filming the scene in one take, unlike Garfield who took nearly 40. The Mainstream actor agreed, "Probably one," then added, "Just as good, if not better. And handsomer."

Check out Dylan O'Brien's rendition of the iconic scene below:

Garfield went on to add, "What is it? 'Homage is the greatest compliment'? Is that anything?" The Oscar-nominated actor also reminisced about the time he and co-star Jesse Eisenberg went to watch the film together and revealed, "I remember, me and Jesse went to the premiere, and we saw it, and we were both so riddled with neuroses" He also disclosed that just by being in each other's company bother of them became more "neurotic" and said that they were basically "feeding off of each other's neuroses". Garfield then elaborated, "We were like, 'Yeah, it's s---. You were s---, I was s---."

However, Garfield remarked at the end, "I definitely came around to loving the film."

ALSO READ Here's why Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man