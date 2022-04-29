Andrew Garfield REACTS to his viral meme of texting at the Oscars minutes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his viral meme from the Oscars 2022. For those unversed, on the biggest night in Hollywood among other controversies that travelled to the internet was a still of the tick, tick...BOOM! actor in which he was seen texting on his cellphone. Fans took to Twitter and joked about how Garfield might have been checking the social media after the infamous slap incident.

During his visit to The View, via ET Canada, the hosts asked Garfield about the moment and the actor expressed that he felt bad about being caught on camera distracted while the show was still going on. Garfield admitted, "So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this." Though he did not disclose the details of his texts, Garfield did drop a hint on what his conversations at the time were about, "And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is." The Social Network actor added, "At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that."

As for his take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony, Garfield denied much commentary as he noted, "Everything’s been said. There’s no need for me to weigh in on that." He went on and added, "Every possible version of the discussion has happened, and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that’s already been so well-spoken [about]."

