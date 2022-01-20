Andrew Garfield recalls how Zendaya hilariously improvised a major scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has recently opened up about his time filming his scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During his chat with Josh Horowitz for the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Garfield has revealed how Zendaya hilariously improvised a major scene from the movie including him, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya herself.

The scene eventually became one of the funniest moments from Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, it wasn't meant to be the way Zendaya gave the final take! Andrew Garfield explained that when Garfield's Peter Parker first appeared in the movie, MJ aka Zendaya started throwing pieces of bread at him, but that reaction wasn't planned. As it turned out, Zendaya's reaction was quickly approved by movie's director Jon Watts who let the actress throw pieces of bread on Garfield!

At first, Zendaya picks up a candlestick or something to like threaten me with in that first scene where I come in, but then there was this basket of bread," Garfield said on the podcast, via Comic Book. "That was her just going, 'Can I just throw bread at him?' and [director] Jon [Watts] was like, 'Yeah, throw bread at him,'" he hilariously recalled.

In the interview, Garfield had also mentioned which scene convinced him to finally join Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker. He revealed that the part where he saves Zendaya from falling was emotional to him, and that was the scene that made him return. He had also revealed how great it was to work with all the actors, especially Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. "So for me, coming back and actually getting some more time to have fun with it, and to give the character some closure, and to play and the be the version of Spider-Man that I was always wanting to get to, and to be with Tobey and Tom and the rest of everybody in the movie, that was healing. It was just an incredible full-circle moment," he revealed in the podcast, via Comic Book.

