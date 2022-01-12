Andrew Garfield recalls not getting a role in Narnia because he wasn't handsome enough

Andrew Garfield explains that he wasn't cast in The Chronicles of Narnia because executives didn't believe he was handsome enough; instead, the job went to Ben Barnes. It's very much Garfield season right now. The actor had already received rave reviews for his performance in the drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but his final two films of 2021 would prove to be the most significant.

Garfield received some of the finest compliments of his career for his role as late RENT creator Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut tick, tick... BOOM! He's sure to be nominated for an Oscar for it, especially after winning at the Golden Globes. Even yet, his triumphal return in Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home has partially overshadowed his huge professional milestone. Despite spending the most of 2021 denying he would be in the picture, Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker in the MCU's multiversal adventure alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire for the first time since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Garfield is on top of the world right now, but he's taken some knocks over his career. In fact, he was turned down for a key part due to his appearance! Garfield recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight via Variety that he was considered for the part of Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise early in his career. Despite his enthusiasm for the position, he was turned down for one shocking reason. He said as per Variety, “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it. 'And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed."

He further said, [My agent] eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.' Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”

However, Garfield has surely bounced back from his Narnia letdown with his own blockbuster part in 2010's The Social Network. Though he may have believed Caspian would be the pivotal role he required to further his career, it's reasonable to say he's achieved success even while taking a different road.

