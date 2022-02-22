Andrew Garfield RECALLS practising Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man lines when he was 'very high'

Ever since Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been hopeful for the actor return as the superhero for a third film in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Amid the same, the actor recently opened up on his No Way Home experience as he appeared as a guest on Graham Norton's talk show. The actor spoke about coming on board for the MCU film and why it was beyond special.

When asked about how he made the decision of coming on board for Tom Holland's film, Garfield revealed how much of it depended on Tobey Maguire. Calling Maguire his "Spider-Man", Andrew told Graham, "He's my Spider-Man. I would practice his lines in the mirror when I was in drama school. I was very high at the time."

The actor then added how his friend would "crack up", hearing his impression of Maguire and even joked, "Yeah, you'll never play Spider-Man, Andy." Well, much to everyone's delight Andrew did play Spider-Man in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise which consisted of two films. As for Tobey Maguire, the actor was the first one to essay the role of the web-slinging superhero onscreen in Sam Raimi's trilogy which was released between 2002 and 2007.

Maguire and Garfield's return as the superheroes in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans extremely emotional. Tom also spoke about their on-set bonding and described it as a "brotherhood" during an interview. According to Holland, the trio are close and also share a WhatsApp group together.

