Andrew Garfield on recreating Spider-Man pointing meme with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire: It was so playful

***Spoilers Alert***

Andrew Garfield has hilariously opened up about a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that has left the audience laughing their hearts out! During an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, Garfield revealed how the live-action version of the Spider-Men pointing meme starring him, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire came into being!

While discussing the scene where Ned (Jacob Batalon) calls Peter Parker and all of them respond, Garfield recalled how the production team and the cast tried to think of ideas about the scene. "We were trying to figure out the pointing thing, like, 'How are we going to do the pointing thing in a way that [makes sense]?' It took us a while," Garfield said in the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, via Comic Book.

If Spider-Man fans have been thinking whose idea it was to add the meme in the movie, it was Garfield's! He revealed having a moment when he instantly got the idea to recreate the meme for a laugh or two. "It kind of happened naturally while we're on that scaffolding deciding, 'Peter #1, Peter #2, Peter #3.' But actually, I remember having a lightning bolt and then running into set and telling Jon [Watts, director]: 'I've got it, I've got it, I've got it!'" he hilariously told Josh Horowitz, via Comic Book.

The 'Spideys pointing at each other' meme first came into being from the Double Identity episode of the classic 1967 Spider-Man animated series. Fans have been using the same on social media for fun, and it must have been a shock for them to see it getting recognized in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It's actually kind of cute. So I remember thinking, I can say, 'This is adorable. We're so adorable...It was so playful and creative and free,'" Garfield further said.

