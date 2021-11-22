Andrew Garfield reflects on life post Spider-Man success; Says things are ‘totally rearranged’

Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his career post Spider-Man, finding work with substance and the power of art while chatting with GQ. While promoting his new film tick, tick…BOOM! The 38-year-old star was about re-entering Hollywood post Spider-Man fan, to which the actor said: “A lot’s changed since then. Like losing my mum, and my psyche being totally rearranged by that. And life taking on a completely different hue and texture and colour. And my inner being totally different. Tasting things differently. Hearing. Smell. It’s all different. Nothing’s the same.”

The star also reflected on how he chooses work that gives him meaning: “I find spiritual pursuit to be the only pursuit, really, for me. And that’s with my work and otherwise. There’s an acute awareness of just the ephemeral nature of this. And that is what gives it all meaning. I think the consideration of what’s going on behind everything is the only thing I’m interested in.”

Reflecting on the power of cinema and art, the actor stated, “That thing of when you read a great piece of literature and you feel the author reaching their hand through and putting it on yours and saying, ‘Me too’—it’s that feeling…that existential anxiety dissipates, and you suddenly remember your belonging. You suddenly remember you deserve to be here. There’s no such thing as ‘deserve,’ actually. Deserve is a construct. We’re here. And we’re meant to be here. And so let’s be here fully.”

